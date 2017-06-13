E3 2017: CDPR Patching Witcher 3 to Upscale on PS4 Pro Xbox One X

One last ride anyone?

06.13.17 - 9:49 PM

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that they will indeed patchto be supported on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. The representative said: "I can confirm that we are working both on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches for, no extra details at this moment. More info is coming."

This announcement is a reversal from earlier statements that the company would focus exclusively on Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077. We will have more information as it comes out.



