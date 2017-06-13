RPGFan
Jesse Woo
E3 2017: CDPR Patching Witcher 3 to Upscale on PS4 Pro Xbox One X
One last ride anyone?
06.13.17 - 9:49 PM

Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that they will indeed patch The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to be supported on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. The representative said: "I can confirm that we are working both on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches for The Witcher 3, no extra details at this moment. More info is coming."

witcher 3 patch ps4 pro xb1x

This announcement is a reversal from earlier statements that the company would focus exclusively on Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077. We will have more information as it comes out.


