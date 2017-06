E3 2017: Stand Trial in New Danganronpa V3 Trailer

Objection! Err...wait.

06.13.17 - 9:51 PM

Atlus' latest E3 trailer focuses on's first Class Trial. In the trailer, we see Gonta on trial, though he pronounces his innocence. And all of his classmates save Kaede are ready to condemn him.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony comes out on PS4 and Vita in North America Sept. 26, 2017, with a European release on Sept. 29, 2017.