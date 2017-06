John Tucker E3 2017: The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Preview

Dance cause your life depends on it!

06.14.17 - 5:25 PM



You're not here to read a news story — you want to see what Chris Gebauer has to say about his time checking out a very unique game at E3: The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor. So click that link below and check it out!



The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Preview

You're not here to read a news story — you want to see what Chris Gebauer has to say about his time checking out a very unique game at E3:. So click that link below and check it out!