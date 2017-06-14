RPGFan
Mike Salbato
E3 2017: State of Mind Hands-On Preview
[terrible joke about being in the right state of mind]
06.14.17 - 9:19 PM

We may have checked out State of Mind at E3 2016, but that didn't stop us from giving it a second look at this year's event!

Daedalic's adventure game is still a ways out, with the publisher now aiming for an early 2018 release. So give Robert Fenner's hands-on preview a read and see what you have to look forward to!

State of Mind Daedalic Adventure

State of Mind is coming to PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch early next year.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
Sunday, June 11 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
State of Mind Preview
State of Mind
E3 2017 Preview
 The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Preview
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
E3 2017 Preview
 2064: Read Only Memories Review
2064: Read Only Memories
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review
 Retro Encounter 86
Retro Encounter 86
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.4
Review