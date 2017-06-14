E3 2017: State of Mind Hands-On Preview

06.14.17 - 9:19 PM

We may have checked outat E3 2016, but that didn't stop us from giving it a second look at this year's event!

Daedalic's adventure game is still a ways out, with the publisher now aiming for an early 2018 release. So give Robert Fenner's hands-on preview a read and see what you have to look forward to!

State of Mind is coming to PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch early next year.



