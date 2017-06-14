Jesse Woo E3 2017: Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Details and Trailer

Master Trials and The Champion Ballads.

06.14.17 - 11:06 PM



Nintendo has made a strong showing at E3 this year, and that includes the first DLC details for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The expansion pass will have two DLC packs: Master Trials and The Champion Ballads. The Master Trials will release on June 30th, but there is no word on a release window for The Champion Ballads. Nintendo has made a strong showing at E3 this year, and that includes the first DLC details for. The expansion pass will have two DLC packs:and. Thewill release on June 30th, but there is no word on a release window for Here's Nintendo's description of the Master Trials. Expand your adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game packs countless hours of play into a vast world of discovery. That makes it an ideal foundation for more adventures! If you own the full game, the Expansion Pass grants access to three new treasure chests, DLC Pack 1, "Master Trials," and DLC Pack 2, "The Champions' Ballad," as they are released. DLC Pack 1 "Master Trials" includes: Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask and eight new pieces of armor. It will be released June 30. Features Extend your unforgettable adventures with this Expansion Pass — DLC Pack 1 and Pack 2 cannot be purchased individually.

Trial of the Sword challenges the player to go through waves of enemies in a total of 45 rooms. By completing the challenge, Link will prove that he has grown worthy, and the Master Sword will be awakened to always be in its glowing, powered-up state while useable.

New Master Mode offers unique challenges to the player via stronger enemies and floating platforms. You might even meet higher ranking enemies you don’t see in normal mode!

Hero’s Path mode tracks every step you take, so you can watch the last 200 hours of your journey unfold on the map, and use a slider to scroll through a timeline. This is a helpful feature to see where in the world you have yet to explore.

The Travel Medallion will let you register the location you’re currently at as another fast travel point on the map.

Korok Mask — If Link wears it, it will shake when a hidden Korok is nearby.

Eight additional pieces of armor themed after previous Zelda game characters — Midna, Tingle and Phantom. Each piece is in a treasure chest located somewhere in Hyrule, which you must find.

Four new Champion amiibo figures will be coming later. More details will be announced at a later date.

Save data for your game in Master Mode will be kept separately from your regular mode save data. Be sure to check out our updated gallery for the latest screenshots below.



