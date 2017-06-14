Jesse Woo E3 2017: Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Trailer and Details

The localization of Zwei II.

06.14.17 - 11:09 PM



XSEED describes the game as follows: Story Pilot, treasure hunter, and courier Ragna Valentine lives a life of adventure flying the high skies of Granvallen. But on a routine delivery to the remote floating continent of Ilvard, he finds himself ambushed by two dragon-riding ne'er-do-wells who send his plane spiraling to the ground. Fortunately for Ragna, his crash was witnessed by someone in a position to do something about it: vampire princess Alwen du Moonbria. Pulling the dying Ragna from the wreckage of his plane, Alwen forms a blood contract with him, saving his life in exchange for his services as her vassal. Her request is far from simple — Alwen needs Ragna's help both to recover her stolen magic, and to retake her castle, wrested from her mere weeks ago by villains unknown. Ragna's ready to ante up, but on one condition: instead of acting as Alwen's servant, he wants to undertake their adventure as equal partners..;even though it could very well make the going tougher! So begins the unlikely duo's trek across Ilvard. Along the way they'll meet the isle's strange and colorful residents, battle the minions of darkness, train pets, learn potent skills from a macho masked luchador, and discover the meaning of (slightly dysfunctional) friendship. Sure, the bad guys might have the upper hand, but luckily for Ragna and Alwen, they never saw a team-up this weird coming! About Originally released as Zwei II in Japan by acclaimed RPG developers Nihon Falcom, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection contains a standalone story featuring a brash pilot named Ragna who is forced to partner up with the haughty vampire princess Alwen after she saves his life in exchange for a blood contract. The real-time combat is tied to a unique leveling system that allows players to choose when to apply experience towards leveling up, and pets can fight alongside players to help take down some of the massive bosses in the game. Boasting a story with a large cast of colorful NPCs that often takes itself lightly, fans of vampires, treasure hunting, fairies, ninjas, luchadores, cat-people, vintage airplanes, magic castles, robots, chickens that lay bombs, and more will find lots to love! Key Features Two Playable Characters At Once (Plus a Pet) — Ragna roughs up foes in melee range, while Alwen fires off salvos of powerful magic or locks down enemies from afar. Switch between the two on the fly to create crazy combos!

Unique Food-Based Experience System Gives Greater Control Over Leveling — Experience is gained through eating food, which can be cashed in immediately or saved to trade later for food worth even more EXP. Entire game can be played at level 1, if you dare.

Strange and Quirky Setting with Strange and Quirky Characters — Taking a page from the Legend of Heroes series, the residents of Ilvard are a lively lot, and a lot can be learned about each one as the story progresses. What’s the deal with that chain-smoking nun? Which of the three maids shirks the most work? And... is that a girl in a giant penguin costume?

Brand New, Expanded English Voices — Over 2000 voiced lines have been added to bring the twists and turns of the story to life. Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection is slated for release on PC this summer.



