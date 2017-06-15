John Tucker E3 2017: Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Preview

Hacking and slashing, but now on Xbox One!

06.15.17 - 2:38 PM



As a fan of the Diablo series, Path of Exile is a game that many folks have told me I should play. But I haven't ever taken the opportunity. At E3 this week, our own Peter Triezenberg got the chance to play the upcoming expansion, The Fall of Oriath, which will come out next month. Maybe it's time for me to finally get around to checking this game out! See the full details in Peter's hands-on preview below.



Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Preview

