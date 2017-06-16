RPGFan
John Tucker
E3 2017: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Preview
Yeah, it's on the fringe of our coverage, but it's fun.
06.16.17 - 12:37 AM

The Dissidia series is one that's always right on the line between being something we cover and something we don't. And admittedly, during E3, we tend to be a little generous when making those decisions, since games are still in development at that stage and we're not seeing the final product.

But whether Dissidia Final Fantasy NT ends up falling into RPGFan's genres or not, it's poised to be another fun entry in the series. Derek Heemsbergen got his hands on it this week at E3, and you can see what he found out at the link below!


