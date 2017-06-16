RPGFan
John Tucker
E3 2017: Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Preview
I keep thinking that title contains the word "lizard." Do you?
06.16.17 - 12:51 AM

Eyeballs are tricky — in mine, the word "Ilvard" keeps wanting to grab the Z from its title's first word and turn into "Lizard."

But, of course, we've all been around the RPG block enough times to make unusual words in game titles very much the norm, so Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection isn't going to throw you off, is it?

Originally released in 2009, this game is the latest surprise localization announcement out of XSEED. And this week, Robert Fenner got the chance to play it at E3. You can see everything he had to say about it at the link below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Sunday, June 18 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Night in the Woods
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Preview
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
E3 2017 Preview
 Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Preview
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath
E3 2017 Preview
 State of Mind Preview
State of Mind
E3 2017 Preview
 The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Preview
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
E3 2017 Preview
 2064: Read Only Memories Review
2064: Read Only Memories
Review
 Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5 Review
Final Fantasy XIV: Patch 3.5
Review