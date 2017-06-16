E3 2017: Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Preview

I keep thinking that title contains the word "lizard." Do you?

06.16.17 - 12:51 AM

Eyeballs are tricky — in mine, the word "Ilvard" keeps wanting to grab the Z from its title's first word and turn into "Lizard."

But, of course, we've all been around the RPG block enough times to make unusual words in game titles very much the norm, so Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection isn't going to throw you off, is it?

Originally released in 2009, this game is the latest surprise localization announcement out of XSEED. And this week, Robert Fenner got the chance to play it at E3. You can see everything he had to say about it at the link below!



