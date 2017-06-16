RPGFan
Caitlin Argyros
Retro Encounter 87: Xenoblade Chronicles
You all know what time it is, right?
06.16.17 - 2:37 AM

It's no secret that we here at RPGFan love Xenoblade Chronicles. We wanted to do a full playthrough of the game for Retro Encounter, but (and this will surprise no one) it's just too damn long. So instead, we gathered a panel of Xeno fans to chill and chat about all things Xenoblade. Join us as we discuss the world, story, gameplay, and music of one of the best RPGs of the past decade!

Have questions or comments? Let us know at retro@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Caitlin Argyros, Stephanie Sybydlo, Peter Triezenberg




