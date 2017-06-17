E3 2017: Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Preview

The show may be over, but the previews go on!

06.17.17 - 2:53 PM

The show floor for E3 2017 has closed, but the RPGFan team sees just too much stuff to cover in those few days, so we'll have more previews coming at you for a while, plus our E3 awards.

The Etrian Odyssey series is one that may be seen as "niche," but it's got dedicated fans, and it has earned their loyalty honestly. Later this year, a new entry in the series is due to be released, and John Alas got the chance to play it this week. See what he thought at the link below!



