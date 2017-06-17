Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

One last look before the new content hits.

06.17.17 - 8:28 PM

As you probably know, several RPGFan staffers are big fans of, and with a whole new batch of content coming, a few of them are taking one last look (for now) around their current stomping grounds. Join them over on our Twitch channel this Sunday at 1 PM Eastern to watch, or given that it's an MMO, you can probably even join them to play along! I don't know how these things work — I'm a gaming curmudgeon.

