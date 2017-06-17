RPGFan
John Tucker
Sunday Streaming: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
One last look before the new content hits.
06.17.17 - 8:28 PM

As you probably know, several RPGFan staffers are big fans of Final Fantasy XIV, and with a whole new batch of content coming, a few of them are taking one last look (for now) around their current stomping grounds. Join them over on our Twitch channel this Sunday at 1 PM Eastern to watch, or given that it's an MMO, you can probably even join them to play along! I don't know how these things work — I'm a gaming curmudgeon.

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Sunday, June 18 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

TBD
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Preview
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
E3 2017 Preview
 Retro Encounter 87: Xenoblade Chronicles
Retro Encounter 87: Xenoblade Chronicles
Podcast
 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Preview
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
E3 2017 Preview
 Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath Preview
Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath
E3 2017 Preview
 State of Mind Preview
State of Mind
E3 2017 Preview
 The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Preview
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
E3 2017 Preview