E3 2017: YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG Hands-On Preview

Prepare to be weirded out.

06.18.17 - 2:38 PM

We're still here, bringing you all of the biggest and best titles from this year's E3 show floor! E3 is the kind of place where you expect some heavy hitting blockbusters, but sometimes games likeare hiding around the corner, waiting to be played.

Derek Heemsbergen got a chance to try YIIK at this year's show, and let me tell you, if bizarre is your thing, then you might just want to keep an eye out for this one. See what he thought in the link below!



