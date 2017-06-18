E3 2017: Call of Cthulhu Preview

The horror RPG we've been waiting for?

06.18.17 - 6:02 PM

We're continuing our E3 2017 coverage with something a little more traditional. And by that, I'm referring to the old tabletop RPG, based itself on the H.P. Lovecraft novel of the same name. Bethesda tried to make this into a game before, but with little success.

Cyanide are hoping to do better with their take on the pen-and-paper game. Robert Steinman managed to get a glimpse of a demo of Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game on the floor, and all the juicy details are after the jump below.



