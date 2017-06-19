E3 2017: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire New Features Showcased in Trailer

Spot the giant enemy crab reference...

06.19.17 - 1:06 PM

Following a successfully crowdfunded campaign on Fig, Obsidian Entertainment seems poised to rock the RPG world again with the release of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. While they're hard at work on the latest adventure in Eora, check out the following video highlighting some of the new features.

Right away, it looks like we're seeing more dynamic combat encounters where you'll have to chase down your opponents, and you'll also get a chance to do your favorite Dread Pirate Roberts impression and sail the seas for adventure. Oh, and that giant statue beast can now directly interact with the party, picking up your friends and slamming them into the dirt for massive damage. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is due out in early 2018. Watch this space as we bring you any and all information going forward!





