RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto Gets New Trailer
Prompto's in for a rude awakening.
06.19.17 - 10:50 PM

The second major piece of Final Fantasy XV DLC, Episode Prompto, is due for release on July 27th, and Square Enix has released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion. This episode looks to be a little more story-heavy than Episode Gladiolus, as Prompto has to confront the truth behind his past. In case you missed it during the E3 festivities, there's also six minutes of gameplay footage to provide a general indication of how Prompto plays when compared to Noctis and Gladio, as well as a new Final Fantasy XV universe trailer that highlights the various expansions the game has experienced. Check out all of these videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more info.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Sunday, June 18 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

TBD
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1 Review
CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1
Review
 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Preview
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
E3 2017 Preview
 Call of Cthulhu Preview
Call of Cthulhu
E3 2017 Preview
 YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG Preview
YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG
E3 2017 Preview
 Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Preview
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
E3 2017 Preview
 Retro Encounter 87: Xenoblade Chronicles
Retro Encounter 87: Xenoblade Chronicles
Podcast