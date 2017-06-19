Peter Triezenberg Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto Gets New Trailer

Prompto's in for a rude awakening.

06.19.17 - 10:50 PM



The second major piece of Final Fantasy XV DLC, Episode Prompto, is due for release on July 27th, and Square Enix has released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion. This episode looks to be a little more story-heavy than Episode Gladiolus, as Prompto has to confront the truth behind his past. In case you missed it during the E3 festivities, there's also six minutes of gameplay footage to provide a general indication of how Prompto plays when compared to Noctis and Gladio, as well as a new Final Fantasy XV universe trailer that highlights the various expansions the game has experienced. Check out all of these videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more info.



