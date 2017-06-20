RPGFan
Robert Fenner
E3 2017: Collar x Malice Brings an Otome Crime Thriller to Vita
Lose the zero and collar a hero.
06.20.17 - 6:11 PM

We all know that love can bloom on a battlefield, but what about during a terrorist incident? Collar X Malice, the latest romance visual novel from Otomate and Aksys, poses to answer this very question later this summer.

Set in the near future, Shinjuku has come under quarantine following a spate of violent acts dubbed The X-Day Incidents, carried out by a mysterious organization only known as Adonis. On patrol within the barricade is Ichika Hoshino, a rookie policewoman tasked with restoring order. Already involved in a dangerous incident, Ichika's situation worsens one night when she's jumped by unknown assailants and forced into a poisoned collar. With nowhere else to turn, Ichika throws her hat in with a somewhat shady (yet handsome) band of vigilante ex-cops in an effort to solve the incidents before she succumbs to the poison.

Collar X Malice sees players guide Ichika on her quest for justice, and perhaps pursue a romance with one of the vigilante group's five eligible bachelors. Aside from the relationship mechanics, it appears that players will be doing some sleuthing of their own, as the build I briefly played contained a case file option for the collection and review of evidence. The case file was empty in the early segment I played, and although I can't tell you just how it'll work mechanically, it does appear that Collar X Malice has some extra hooks to give it an edge over its otome contemporaries. Players can find out for themselves when Collar X Malice releases on July 28, and cozy up to a donut-munching cat boy in the process, if they so please.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Sunday, June 18 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Every Tuesday • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

TBD
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Random Encounter 129
Random Encounter 129
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Review
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Review
 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Preview
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
E3 2017 Preview
 CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1 Review
CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1
Review
 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Preview
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
E3 2017 Preview
 Call of Cthulhu Preview
Call of Cthulhu
E3 2017 Preview
 YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG Preview
YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG
E3 2017 Preview