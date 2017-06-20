Random Encounter 129: The One About E3 2017

So tired, but so much to talk about!

06.20.17 - 7:15 PM

We're busy putting the final touches on our E3 2017 coverage, but we've got our yearly podcast on all the show's craziness ready to go. Hope you enjoy!

Coming to you from a hotel room cramped with too many tired people, it's the RPGFan E3 2017 podcast! Listen as we take you through our thoughts on this year's show as well as our exciting award selection. Which games blew us away? What disappointed us? Do we really need that much Skyrim? Find out now!

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Michael Sollosi, Mike Salbato, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg, Steph Sybydlo, Colin Burns and John Alas