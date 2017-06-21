RPGFan
Alana Hagues
E3 2017: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Hands-On Preview
After over a year, Ys VIII is almost here.
06.21.17 - 5:42 PM

I'm relatively new to the Ys series, and Falcom's library of games in general. One thing I can assure you though is that the rest of RPGFan are more than qualified to tell you that Ys is almost always great, and are willing to gush over just how much they love Falcom. I'm sure I'll be there with you soon.

Our expert on all things Falcom, Derek Heemsbergen, got his hands on the eighth main installment of the series, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, at E3 this year. You can bet he loved it. Check out his preview in the link below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, June 25 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Preview
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
E3 2017 Preview
 Rakuen Review
Rakuen
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Preview
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
E3 2017 Preview
 Random Encounter 129
Random Encounter 129
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Review
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Review
 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Preview
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
E3 2017 Preview
 CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1 Review
CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1
Review