RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Rakuen Review
Laura Shigihara goes from just composer to developer!
06.21.17 - 5:54 PM

Anyone who's familiar with Plants vs. Zombies, World of Warcraft or To the Moon will instantly recognise the name Laura Shigihara. She is quickly becoming one of the best known, and beloved video game composers and singers.

With Rauken, Laura Shigihara has taken on the new role of developer. The game is clearly inspired by her time spent working on To the Moon, with a touching, heartbreaking but also delightful story, Bob Richardson was a huge fan of this game, and he was itching to try out Rauken. See what he thought about the game in his review below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, June 25 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Preview
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
E3 2017 Preview
 Rakuen Review
Rakuen
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Preview
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
E3 2017 Preview
 Random Encounter 129
Random Encounter 129
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Review
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Review
 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Preview
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
E3 2017 Preview
 CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1 Review
CD Theater Dragon Quest IV Volume 1
Review