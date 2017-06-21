Rakuen Review

Laura Shigihara goes from just composer to developer!

06.21.17 - 5:54 PM

Anyone who's familiar withorwill instantly recognise the name Laura Shigihara. She is quickly becoming one of the best known, and beloved video game composers and singers.

With Rauken, Laura Shigihara has taken on the new role of developer. The game is clearly inspired by her time spent working on To the Moon, with a touching, heartbreaking but also delightful story, Bob Richardson was a huge fan of this game, and he was itching to try out Rauken. See what he thought about the game in his review below!



