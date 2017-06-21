RPGFan
Mike Salbato
E3 2017: Hands-On With the Console Edition of Pillars of Eternity
What do you call a CRPG that's played on a console?
06.21.17 - 10:01 PM

Obsidian's critically-acclaimed Pillars of Eternity has been one of the greater gaming success stories from Kickstarter, and has certainly played a hand in reviving the classic CRPG gameplay for modern audiences. Pillars earned a two-part expansion and has a full-fledged sequel on the way in 2018, but has remained PC-only so far. Not surprising, given the type of game it is.

For PS4 and Xbox One users though, you're in luck: Obsidian has been hard at work adapting Pillars of Eternity for console play, with controller support and a UI designed for TVs. Oh, and it will include that aforementioned expansion, as well. We got to spend some time with it during E3, so read on for Rob's impressions!

Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition for PS4 Xbox One

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29th.


