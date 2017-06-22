E3 2017: Call of Cthulhu Brings Cosmic Horror to Life in New Trailer

Abandoned mansion? Check. Unsettling atmosphere? Check. Sanity? Check?

06.22.17 - 12:42 AM

Cyanide Games have released a new trailer for, the official video game adaption of the popular pen-and-paper RPG of the same name.

The trailer denotes protagonist Edward Pierce, a private investigator, taking his first steps into uncovering a mystery that originates from his hiring to solve a family murder, reaching further and further from normality, into both the great unknown and things cosmically horrifying.

Cyanide Studios, within a brief, outlined key features that would be present within the game, check them out below:

Investigative RPG set in the Lovecraft Universe, developed with Unreal Engine 4

Play as Edward Pierce and shed light on Sarah Hawkins murder, while facing the horrors of a grim island filled with monstrosities lurking in the dark

Doubt your own senses and experience true madness, thanks to the game's unique sanity and psychosis crisis mechanics. Enhance your character's abilities and use new skills to discover the truth

Recruit and lead a small team of investigators, sending them across the island to solve various cases

Experience rich, open exploration, full of deep dialogue, with meaningful choices that impact the narrative and relationships with your companions.

Personally, I'm excited for all things cosmic horror, and if this trailer is anything to go by, Call of Cthulhu seems to be a nice fit in the Cthulhu canon.

If you’d like to know more about what Call of Cthulhu entails, check out our own Robert Steinman's hands-on preview.

Call of Cthulhu will release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.





