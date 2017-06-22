RPGFan
Jesse Woo
E3 2017: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Trailers Revealed
One last ride from this year's E3.
06.22.17 - 12:48 AM

TaleWorlds Entertainment is following up its popular medieval war simulator Mount & Blade: Warbands with E3 trailers for the sequel, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. The indie studio is promising numerous upgrades and improvements to its combat, both at the army battle level and the on-the-ground fighting.

blade and mount ii warbands archer

New battle features include advanced formations, better AI commanders, and a Sergeant System to lead smaller groups of units into the fray. One on one combat (or one on many, as it often ends up) will now include directional shield blocking/bashing, attack chaining, and more fluid animations. Overall, the developers promise to deliver true medieval war and combat right to your desktop.

To demonstrate, they released two trailers, one for the archer unit and one for cavalry.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is in development for PC. No release date has been announced.



