Peter Triezenberg .hack//G.U. Last Recode Coming To The West in 2017

HD Collection of all three G.U. titles? Welcome back to The World.

06.22.17 - 12:53 AM



.hack, also known as Sword Art Online except good, is making a comeback with the recently announced .hack//G.U. Last Recode, an HD remaster of the original PS2 series that includes all three volumes (Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption) with new gameplay enhancements and balances. Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that the collection will be making its way to North America and Europe in late 2017 for PS4 and Steam. These titles have gotten pretty hard to find over the years, so this is an exciting opportunity for those who missed out on the .hack multimedia franchise when it first came out. Check out the announcement trailer below.
















