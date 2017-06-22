RPGFan
Alana Hagues
E3 2017: Blade & Soul: Irontech Forge Hands-On Preview
Final Fantasy XIV isn't the only MMO getting an upgrade this June.
06.22.17 - 4:56 PM

The MMO market only seems to have two major players - World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. The latter of these just got its second expansion, Stormblood, this week. But Korea might just have a rival for Square's ever-growing behemoth.

Derek Heemsbergen got to try out the latest upgrade to Team Bloodlust's unique MMO Blade & Soul. We reviewed the initial release last year positively, and this addition, Irontech Forge, looks to only strengthen the foundations. Straight from E3, here's what Derek had to say about the game's newest additions below!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, June 25 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Blade & Soul: Irontech Forge Preview
Blade & Soul: Irontech Forge
E3 2017 Preview
 Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Preview
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
E3 2017 Preview
 Rakuen Review
Rakuen
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Preview
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
E3 2017 Preview
 Random Encounter 129
Random Encounter 129
Podcast
 Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Review
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Review
 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Preview
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
E3 2017 Preview