Retro Encounter 88: Dragon Quest V Part IIHide your kids, find your wife06.22.17 - 10:56 PM
When we last visited Dragon Quest V
in Retro Encounter, our hero was incapacitated in a stranger's front lawn, but a chance meeting with his family has him return to action! Continue the Dragon Quest V
's hero's journey as he rescues his wife, avenges his father, and raises his children while defeating a demon grandmaster.
Spend quality time with a classic RPG family in our newest episode of Retro Encounter!
Retro Encounter Episode 88: Dragon Quest V Part II
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Keegan Lee, Robert Steinman
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com