Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 88: Dragon Quest V Part II
Hide your kids, find your wife
06.22.17 - 10:56 PM

When we last visited Dragon Quest V in Retro Encounter, our hero was incapacitated in a stranger's front lawn, but a chance meeting with his family has him return to action! Continue the Dragon Quest V's hero's journey as he rescues his wife, avenges his father, and raises his children while defeating a demon grandmaster.

Spend quality time with a classic RPG family in our newest episode of Retro Encounter!

Retro Encounter Episode 88: Dragon Quest V Part II

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Keegan Lee, Robert Steinman

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com





