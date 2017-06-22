Retro Encounter 88: Dragon Quest V Part II

Hide your kids, find your wife

06.22.17 - 10:56 PM

When we last visitedin Retro Encounter, our hero was incapacitated in a stranger's front lawn, but a chance meeting with his family has him return to action! Continue the's hero's journey as he rescues his wife, avenges his father, and raises his children while defeating a demon grandmaster.

Spend quality time with a classic RPG family in our newest episode of Retro Encounter!

Retro Encounter Episode 88: Dragon Quest V Part II

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Keegan Lee, Robert Steinman

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com