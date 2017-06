E3 2017: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Hands-On Preview

Rice is nice, but it's just a grain.

06.23.17 - 2:12 PM

RPGFan's extensive coverage continues into its second weekend with Colin Burns' preview of, a fascinating fusion of Action RPG and farming sim coming from the folks at Edelweiss and XSEED in early 2018.

Action RPG and...farming? With a sick sumi-e art style?! Where do we sign up?!?! With Colin's preview below, naturally.