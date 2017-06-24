RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Echoes of Aetheria Time for some indie goodness. 06.24.17 - 8:51 AM
E3 time generally means a lot of coverage for games from companies you've definitely heard of, so on this week's Sunday Streaming, we wanted to take a break from the big-name guys and showcase an indie RPG that's been available for a while now: Echoes of Aetheria. It's a turn-based game featuring what looks to be a big feature set. Check out the trailer below, and join Krzysz (aka Maxximum) as he plays through some of the game this Sunday on RPGFan's Twitch channel.