RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Echoes of Aetheria
Time for some indie goodness.
06.24.17 - 8:51 AM

E3 time generally means a lot of coverage for games from companies you've definitely heard of, so on this week's Sunday Streaming, we wanted to take a break from the big-name guys and showcase an indie RPG that's been available for a while now: Echoes of Aetheria. It's a turn-based game featuring what looks to be a big feature set. Check out the trailer below, and join Krzysz (aka Maxximum) as he plays through some of the game this Sunday on RPGFan's Twitch channel.

Coming Up on Twitch

Echoes of Aetheria
Sunday, June 25 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
