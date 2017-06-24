Undertale Coming to PS4 and PS Vita in Summer 2017

A determination to come to new systems and a new audience!

06.24.17 - 4:07 PM

Developer Toby Fox announced during the E3 2017 Sony pre-show, that his critical indie hitwill be coming to both Playstation 4 and PS Vita sometime during Summer in 2017.

Publisher Fangamer will be releasing two physical editions of the game: Standard and Collector's Edition. Both physical copies will have a 24 page story booklet, illustrated by Temmie Chang. The Collector's Edition will contain a sheet music booklet containing the notation for six songs, the entire Undertale soundtrack captured on two discs, a gold plated music locket, and a collector's box.

As a bonus, a trailer was also released, highlighting colourful characters, catchy music, and most importantly, a Japanese localisation that will be available to players to toggle between. Check it out below!

Personally, as a huge fan of Snowdin Town, Mettaton and all things Undertale, I'm thrilled that console players will get a chance to experience Undertale in all its kooky and heart-warming glory.

If you'd like to know RPGFan's thoughts on Undertale check out our own Robert Fenner's review!

Undertale will launch on Playstation 4 and PS Vita sometime during Summer 2017.





