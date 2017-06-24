RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Undertale Coming to PS4 and PS Vita in Summer 2017
A determination to come to new systems and a new audience!
06.24.17 - 4:07 PM

Developer Toby Fox announced during the E3 2017 Sony pre-show, that his critical indie hit Undertale will be coming to both Playstation 4 and PS Vita sometime during Summer in 2017.

undertale PS4

Publisher Fangamer will be releasing two physical editions of the game: Standard and Collector's Edition. Both physical copies will have a 24 page story booklet, illustrated by Temmie Chang. The Collector's Edition will contain a sheet music booklet containing the notation for six songs, the entire Undertale soundtrack captured on two discs, a gold plated music locket, and a collector's box.

As a bonus, a trailer was also released, highlighting colourful characters, catchy music, and most importantly, a Japanese localisation that will be available to players to toggle between. Check it out below!

Personally, as a huge fan of Snowdin Town, Mettaton and all things Undertale, I'm thrilled that console players will get a chance to experience Undertale in all its kooky and heart-warming glory.

If you'd like to know RPGFan's thoughts on Undertale check out our own Robert Fenner's review!
Undertale will launch on Playstation 4 and PS Vita sometime during Summer 2017.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Echoes of Aetheria
Sunday, June 25 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Preview
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
E3 2017 Preview
 Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Preview
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
E3 2017 Preview
 Retro Encounter 88
Retro Encounter 88
Podcast
 Blade & Soul: Irontech Forge Preview
Blade & Soul: Irontech Forge
E3 2017 Preview
 Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Preview
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
E3 2017 Preview
 Rakuen Review
Rakuen
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Preview
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
E3 2017 Preview