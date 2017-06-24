RPGFan
Keegan Lee
New Update Available For Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
Don't worry, they're not adding any more decimal points.
06.24.17 - 4:25 PM

Earlier this week, Square Enix and Disney released a new patch for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, which contains some surprisingly impressive upgrades. The newest patch, which can be downloaded now on the PlayStation Store, includes the following upgrades:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

  • Various bug fixes, including the notorious bug that caused save errors in Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix.

  • An additional Theatre Mode for Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, allowing players to experience previously viewed cut scenes.

  • A brand new cut scene added to the HD cinematics of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days.

Thanks to these new upgrades, now seems like the perfect time to jump into the Kingdom Hearts series, especially as more and more new details emerge for Kingdom Hearts III.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the Kingdom Hearts series.



