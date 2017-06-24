New Update Available For Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Don't worry, they're not adding any more decimal points.

06.24.17 - 4:25 PM

Earlier this week, Square Enix and Disney released a new patch for, which contains some surprisingly impressive upgrades. The newest patch, which can be downloaded now on the PlayStation Store, includes the following upgrades:

Various bug fixes, including the notorious bug that caused save errors in Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix .

An additional Theatre Mode for Kingdom Hearts Final Mix , allowing players to experience previously viewed cut scenes.

A brand new cut scene added to the HD cinematics of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days.

Thanks to these new upgrades, now seems like the perfect time to jump into the Kingdom Hearts series, especially as more and more new details emerge for Kingdom Hearts III.

