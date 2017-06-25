E3 2017: Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza 6 Hands-On Previews

Double the Yakuza, double the fun.

06.25.17 - 4:40 PM

It's an exciting time to be a(the games) fan. Following's well-recieved Western release this past January, there are two more games in the series headed our way from SEGA: A remaster of the original PS2 game, in, and the brand new

We got a look at both titles during E3, so read on for what you can expect from each!

Both PlayStation 4 games, Yakuza Kiwami will release on August 29th, with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life slated for an early 2018 release.



