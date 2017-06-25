RPGFan
Mike Salbato
E3 2017: Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza 6 Hands-On Previews
Double the Yakuza, double the fun.
06.25.17

It's an exciting time to be a Yakuza (the games) fan. Following Yakuza 0's well-recieved Western release this past January, there are two more games in the series headed our way from SEGA: A remaster of the original PS2 game, in Yakuza Kiwami, and the brand new Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

We got a look at both titles during E3, so read on for what you can expect from each!

Yakuza Kiwami PS4

Both PlayStation 4 games, Yakuza Kiwami will release on August 29th, with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life slated for an early 2018 release.


