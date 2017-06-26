RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Nintendo Announces Super NES Classic Edition for September Release
An incredible lineup of classic games is coming your way.
06.26.17 - 2:30 PM

Nintendo has officially announced the Super NES Classic Edition, a follow-up to last year's NES Classic Edition. This miniature retro console will come packaged with a killer roster of 21 classic SNES titles, including some that are beloved by RPG fans, such as EarthBound. And while we don't cover it, the inclusion of the never-released Star Fox 2 is no doubt one of the most startling features of this retro goodness package.

The SNES Classic Edition will be available on September 29th for the suggested retail price of $79.99 USD, and includes two controllers for the various multiplayer-enabled titles such as Super Mario Kart, Secret of Mana, and more. The full list of included titles is below the images:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2 (!)
  • Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island



