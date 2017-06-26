|
Nintendo Announces Super NES Classic Edition for September ReleaseAn incredible lineup of classic games is coming your way.06.26.17 - 2:30 PM
Nintendo has officially announced the Super NES Classic Edition, a follow-up to last year's NES Classic Edition. This miniature retro console will come packaged with a killer roster of 21 classic SNES titles, including some that are beloved by RPG fans, such as EarthBound
. And while we don't cover it, the inclusion of the never-released Star Fox 2
is no doubt one of the most startling features of this retro goodness package.
The SNES Classic Edition will be available on September 29th for the suggested retail price of $79.99 USD, and includes two controllers for the various multiplayer-enabled titles such as Super Mario Kart, Secret of Mana, and more. The full list of included titles is below the images:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2 (!)
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
