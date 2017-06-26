Nintendo Announces Super NES Classic Edition for September Release

An incredible lineup of classic games is coming your way.

06.26.17 - 2:30 PM

Nintendo has officially announced the Super NES Classic Edition, a follow-up to last year's NES Classic Edition. This miniature retro console will come packaged with a killer roster of 21 classic SNES titles, including some that are beloved by RPG fans, such as. And while we don't cover it, the inclusion of the never-releasedis no doubt one of the most startling features of this retro goodness package.

The SNES Classic Edition will be available on September 29th for the suggested retail price of $79.99 USD, and includes two controllers for the various multiplayer-enabled titles such as Super Mario Kart, Secret of Mana, and more. The full list of included titles is below the images: