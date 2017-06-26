Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: CD Theater Torneko's Great Adventure: Mystery Dungeon Review

Torneko's day out!

06.26.17 - 8:13 PM



Who would have thought the lovable Torneko would get a special adventure of his own? I write special because his spin-off game, Torneko's Great Adventure: Mystery Dungeon, would mark the first entry to the Mystery Dungeon series! It all started here with our pudgy, adorable Torneko, simply seeking treasure to stock his wares, to become a famous merchant. Ah, I weep that I can't understand the dialog in today's drama album, CD Theater Torneko's Great Adventure: Mystery Dungeon. I suppose that is fine for now (one day a translation will come). In the meantime, we have Patrick Gann with his thoughts on this album, so I hope you enjoy the read and samples within!



