Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Torna Organization Characters Designed by Tetsuya Nomura

Two members of Torna can be seen within!

06.26.17 - 8:21 PM

Thanks to a tweet from theofficial twitter account, we now know what design work Testsuya Nomura is doing for the game: he is handling the character designs of the mysterious organization Torna.

All we know of the two menacing figures above is that they are Torna, and therefore Nomura designed.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will release on Nintendo Switch this holiday season. As we get closer to the game's release, I'm sure we will learn more about the mysterious Torna.

For more information on the game, check out all the E3 info here.



