Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Demo Available in Japan

The White Chronicle awaits!

06.26.17 - 8:23 PM

Atlus has released a demo for, available via the Nintendo eShop within Japan.

The demo allows players to journey through the first chapters of both the "Standard History" and "Alternate History" timelines. When players have completed both chapters, the first chapter of the new content addition to the game will be unlocked, that of the "Sub-History" timeline.

As is par for the course with demos in the modern age, transferring the save data to the full game, upon release, will net players various in-game items, such as a "Medi Branch", "Celes Fruit" and a "Strength Fruit".

If you'd like to check out what RPGFan thought of the original Nintendo DS edition of Radiant Historia, check out our review, penned by Neal Chandran.

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology will be available on the Nintendo 3DS on June 29th in Japan, and sometime during early 2018 for North America and Europe.



