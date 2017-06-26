RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tutorial Video Released
Learn the basics, fight to win!
06.26.17 - 8:26 PM

Square Enix has released a dense and informative tutorial video on the next iteration within the Dissidia Final Fantasy franchise: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT!

The video explains the basic mechanics present within Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, cut to a stylish rendition of multiple Final Fantasy musical themes; a venerable hallmark of the Dissidia Final Fantasy franchise. The greatest difference, it seems, between previous iterations and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, is the focus on 3v3 party battles, tying in combo one-two mechanic of EX Moves and HP Moves amidst frenetic multiplayer action.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Personally, as a fan of the PSP versions of Dissidia Final Fantasy, I hope the transition from handheld to console heralds a new dawn for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT worldwide.

If you'd like to check out what RPGFan's own Derek Heemsbergen thought about Dissidia Final Fantasy NT check out his E3 2017 hands-on href="http://www.rpgfan.com/previews/Dissidia_Final_Fantasy_NT/index.html">preview!

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set for a worldwide release on PlayStation 4 during early 2018.


