Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tutorial Video Released

Learn the basics, fight to win!

06.26.17 - 8:26 PM

Square Enix has released a dense and informative tutorial video on the next iteration within thefranchise:

The video explains the basic mechanics present within Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, cut to a stylish rendition of multiple Final Fantasy musical themes; a venerable hallmark of the Dissidia Final Fantasy franchise. The greatest difference, it seems, between previous iterations and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, is the focus on 3v3 party battles, tying in combo one-two mechanic of EX Moves and HP Moves amidst frenetic multiplayer action.

Personally, as a fan of the PSP versions of Dissidia Final Fantasy, I hope the transition from handheld to console heralds a new dawn for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT worldwide.