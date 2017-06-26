New Details, Improvements Revealed For .hack//G.U. Last Recode

Bringing an old game to a new World.

06.26.17 - 8:37 PM

With the recent announcement ofcoming to the West, news has been slowly pouring out about what exactly this remastered version will entail. Whilewill contain all three volumes of the original, the game itself will be more than just a pretty makeover. Many different in-game systems have been overhauled and rebuilt, makingmore accessible to a modern audience, without loosing the charm and fun of the original game.

Graphics wise, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will be getting a major upgrade. Boasting a full HD 1080p resolution, 60 fps, high resolution movies, and increased detail to both backgrounds and character models, .hack//G.U. Last Recode is pulling out all the stops when it comes to visuals. But pretty graphics aren't the only new thing in .hack//G.U. Last Recode.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode also comes with numerous enhancements to the gameplay systems, the most notorious and controversial being the "Cheat Mode," allowing players to start the game at with the strongest conditions possible. While this mode is designed for those who want to experience only the story, the regular mode also contains some improvements. A "Retry" feature will be added to battles, allowing gamers to restart a fight from the very beginning, rather than being forced back to the main menu after encountering a game over. Battles themselves also get a nice upgrade, increasing both movement speed and attack speed, hastening the flow of battle. And with an increase to exp awarded, .hack//G.U. Last Recode clearly intends to bring a new experience to players.

Many other small changes are planned for the game as well, such as changing the amount of save files and the amount of items that can be held. Bandai Namco has even teased new features that have yet to be revealed. It seems like .hack//G.U. Last Recode has even more secrets for us, and personally, I can't wait to dive back into The World.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is set to release in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info on the .hack series.



