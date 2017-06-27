E3 2017: ELEX Preview

Eclectic, Lavish, Exhilarating, Xenial. No, really.

06.27.17 - 5:26 PM

Sometimes we get a glimpse of things that interest in the previous E3. Then, when the next E3 comes around, and the game is nearing release, we get very excited when it looks like it's going to be something good!is just one example of this.

Peter Triezenberg got to see Piranha Bytes's latest effort at this year's show. The studio are famous for the Gothic and Risen series, so they're going in a new direction with the sci-fi look and feel of this game. What did Peter think? Read his first impressions below!



