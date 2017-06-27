RPGFan
Alana Hagues
RPG Maker Fes Review
Now here's something we haven't done for a little while...
06.27.17 - 5:52 PM

We reviewed a couple of the RPG Maker games back on the PS2 a good few years ago now. Back then, it was seen as a tool to make fun games for yourself and your friends. Now, on PC, you can buy many, many excellent games made with RPG Maker. What a time to live in.

For those of you who don't want to make games on your PC, RPG Maker Fes might just be your thing. Nick Ransbottom brings us a day 1 review of this game. Check out what he thought of it below!


