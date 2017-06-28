Mistwalker Announces Terra Battle 2, Terra Wars

Looks like they won't be getting of the Terra-train anytime soon.

06.28.17 - 10:52 PM

Mistwalker has announced not one but two new games to follow up on its popularandare both planned for PC and mobile platforms in the free-to-play model (read: micro-transactions).is slated for release in Japan and North America Summer of 2017, but's release date has not been announced.

Mistwalker head Hironobu Sakaguchi has said through a press release that, despite his vaunted status in the gaming industry, he wants to remain active and creative and expand the Terra World franchise to nine games, to rival his work in Final Fantasy. As with that other series, each new game will feature a new world, story, and distinct design philosophy.

Terra Battle 2 will be produced by Sakaguchi, with music by Nobue Uematsu and character designs by Kimihiko Fujisaka. It will keep the core combat that made the first game a success, while allowing for more strategic options such as setting formations prior to battle. The story will span 50 chapters, which Sakaguchi has said he wants to release episodically like a TV show, possibly with a new chapter every Friday.

Details on Terra Wars are sparse, but it will be made in collaboration with Arzest and will feature characters from the first game rendered in claymation. A single character apparently requires 2,000 photos taken from eight different angles to animate.

Stay tuned for all news Terra.



