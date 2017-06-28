RPGFan
Jesse Woo
Mistwalker Announces Terra Battle 2, Terra Wars
Looks like they won't be getting of the Terra-train anytime soon.
06.28.17 - 10:52 PM

Mistwalker has announced not one but two new games to follow up on its popular Terra Battle. Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars are both planned for PC and mobile platforms in the free-to-play model (read: micro-transactions). Terra Battle 2 is slated for release in Japan and North America Summer of 2017, but Terra Wars's release date has not been announced.

terra battle 2 famitsu scan

Mistwalker head Hironobu Sakaguchi has said through a press release that, despite his vaunted status in the gaming industry, he wants to remain active and creative and expand the Terra World franchise to nine games, to rival his work in Final Fantasy. As with that other series, each new game will feature a new world, story, and distinct design philosophy.

Terra Battle 2 will be produced by Sakaguchi, with music by Nobue Uematsu and character designs by Kimihiko Fujisaka. It will keep the core combat that made the first game a success, while allowing for more strategic options such as setting formations prior to battle. The story will span 50 chapters, which Sakaguchi has said he wants to release episodically like a TV show, possibly with a new chapter every Friday.

terra wars claymation

Details on Terra Wars are sparse, but it will be made in collaboration with Arzest and will feature characters from the first game rendered in claymation. A single character apparently requires 2,000 photos taken from eight different angles to animate.

Stay tuned for all news Terra.


