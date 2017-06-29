RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 86 & 88: Dragon Quest V ~ Final Thoughts
By Erdrick's Sword, by the grandchildren of Pankraz, you shall be avenged!
06.29.17 - 2:35 AM

Last month three Retro Encounter panelists played the Super Famicom and DS classic, Dragon Quest V, a game where our hero experiences childhood, marriage, and fatherhood on the way to save the world.

So what did they think? Two panelists were Dragon Quest V veterans, while the other played it for the first time. Read their perspectives on the game with the link below!


