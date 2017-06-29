Square Enix Completes Trio of Final Fantasy XII Trailers

120 seconds of footage each.

06.29.17 - 7:59 PM

Ahead of's July release, Square Enix has been publishing short videos to familiarize — or re-familiarize — RPG fans with the game. They have promised a full 120 seconds of footage in each video, and you can take that to the bank because each one includes a handy second counter. You can watch them in Japanese below, starting with the most recent.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age comes out on PS4 on July 11 in the West, and July 13 in Japan. It is a remaster of the game that originally came out on PS2 in 2006 and includes, among other enhancements, the much-praised Zodiac Jobs system and updated graphics and audio.