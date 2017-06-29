Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto Review

Better read this one pronto! Er... Prompto!

06.29.17 - 9:00 PM

Even with as many awards as we gavelast year, we acknowledge that some aspects of its story weren't the greatest ever. But Square Enix is committed to continuing to expand that story, and this week, they did so with the release of new DLC,

Nick Ransbottom dove in head first, and he's got a super timely review for us of this DLC today. Is it one you should dive into as well, or should you give this one a pass? Check Nick's review at the link below!



