Retro Encounter 89: Fresh Produce!

Springtime for Ferris and Lemele

06.30.17 - 3:22 AM

was a game developer operating from 1990 to around 2000, and their output in that era included three strange, unique, and fascinating RPGs: The 7th Saga, Brain Lord, and Mystic Ark. For today's Retro Encounter, one knowledgeablehistorian and one inquisitive 7th Saga fanboy discuss those three titles in exhaustive detail.

Join us in talking about three obscure classic RPGs!

Featuring: Robert Fenner, Michael Sollosi

