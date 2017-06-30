RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 89: Fresh Produce!
Springtime for Ferris and Lemele
06.30.17 - 3:22 AM

Produce! was a game developer operating from 1990 to around 2000, and their output in that era included three strange, unique, and fascinating RPGs: The 7th Saga, Brain Lord, and Mystic Ark. For today's Retro Encounter, one knowledgeable Produce! historian and one inquisitive 7th Saga fanboy discuss those three titles in exhaustive detail.

Join us in talking about three obscure classic RPGs!

Retro Encounter Episode 89: Fresh Produce!

Featuring: Robert Fenner, Michael Sollosi

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, July 2 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Tales of Symphonia
Wednesdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
Every Thursday • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 89
Retro Encounter 89
Podcast
 Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto Review
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto
Review
 Retro Encounter 86 & 88 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 86 & 88 Final Thoughts
Podcast
 RPG Maker Fes Review
RPG Maker Fes
Review
 ELEX
ELEX
E3 2017 Preview
 CD Theater Torneko's Great Adventure: Mystery Dungeon Review
CD Theater Torneko's Great Adventure: Mystery Dungeon
Review
 Spellforce III Preview
Spellforce III
E3 2017 Preview