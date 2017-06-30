Valkyria Revolution Free DLC Schedule, 'Eternal Rest' Making of Video Released One of the most divisive issues of modern gaming is lessened. 06.30.17 - 9:32 AM
Valkyria Revolution has just been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe, and the gameplay experience can be enhanced with a huge selection of free DLC available at launch. We have it all listed for you by release date below.
Pre-Launch
Valkyria Revolution Theme
June 27th
Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+
Squall Gear+
Burn Field+
Ragnite Shard
Smash Blaze+
The following DLC are part of Scenario Pack: Vanargand and also due on the 27th.
A Day in the Life of the Wolves
Lamentations of Men
Ragnite Shard
Jumping Wind+
July 5th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five)
Can't Stop Falling in Love
The Traitor's Daily Lives
As Luck Would Have It
The Orphan's Dreams
Ragnite Shard
Rush Bolt+
July 11th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria)
Hunger Pangs and Royal Pains
The Soloist of the Battlefield
Study of Flowers
Ragnite Shard
Ring Squall+
July 18th (All part of Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance)
Name of the Augmented Warrior (unlocks Maxim as a usable squad member)
Standing Before a Dying Wish
The Road to That House
Ragnite Shards
Gravity 10+
To compliment the Valkyria Revolution's launch, Sega has also released a behind the scenes video showing the creative process behind the game's main theme, "Eternal Rest". See it below.