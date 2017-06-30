RPGFan
John Alas
Valkyria Revolution Free DLC Schedule, 'Eternal Rest' Making of Video Released
One of the most divisive issues of modern gaming is lessened.
06.30.17 - 9:32 AM

Valkyria Revolution has just been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe, and the gameplay experience can be enhanced with a huge selection of free DLC available at launch. We have it all listed for you by release date below.

valkyria revolution free dlc schedule

Pre-Launch

  • Valkyria Revolution Theme

June 27th

  • Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+

  • Squall Gear+

  • Burn Field+

  • Ragnite Shard

  • Smash Blaze+

The following DLC are part of Scenario Pack: Vanargand and also due on the 27th.

  • A Day in the Life of the Wolves

  • Lamentations of Men

  • Ragnite Shard

  • Jumping Wind+

July 5th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five)

  • Can't Stop Falling in Love

  • The Traitor's Daily Lives

  • As Luck Would Have It

  • The Orphan's Dreams

  • Ragnite Shard

  • Rush Bolt+

July 11th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria)

  • Hunger Pangs and Royal Pains

  • The Soloist of the Battlefield

  • Study of Flowers

  • Ragnite Shard

  • Ring Squall+

July 18th (All part of Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance)

  • Name of the Augmented Warrior (unlocks Maxim as a usable squad member)

  • Standing Before a Dying Wish

  • The Road to That House

  • Ragnite Shards

  • Gravity 10+

To compliment the Valkyria Revolution's launch, Sega has also released a behind the scenes video showing the creative process behind the game's main theme, "Eternal Rest". See it below.




