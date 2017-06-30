Valkyria Revolution Free DLC Schedule, 'Eternal Rest' Making of Video Released

06.30.17 - 9:32 AM

has just been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe, and the gameplay experience can be enhanced with a huge selection of free DLC available at launch. We have it all listed for you by release date below.

Pre-Launch

Valkyria Revolution Theme

June 27th



Special Issue Gear: Veteran Pouch+



Squall Gear+



Burn Field+



Ragnite Shard



Smash Blaze+

The following DLC are part of Scenario Pack: Vanargand and also due on the 27th.

A Day in the Life of the Wolves



Lamentations of Men



Ragnite Shard



Jumping Wind+

July 5th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Circle of Five)

Can't Stop Falling in Love



The Traitor's Daily Lives



As Luck Would Have It



The Orphan's Dreams



Ragnite Shard



Rush Bolt+

July 11th (All part of Scenario Pack: The Princess and the Valkyria)

Hunger Pangs and Royal Pains



The Soloist of the Battlefield



Study of Flowers



Ragnite Shard



Ring Squall+

July 18th (All part of Scenario Pack: Maxim and Remembrance)

Name of the Augmented Warrior (unlocks Maxim as a usable squad member)



Standing Before a Dying Wish



The Road to That House



Ragnite Shards



Gravity 10+

To compliment the Valkyria Revolution's launch, Sega has also released a behind the scenes video showing the creative process behind the game's main theme, "Eternal Rest". See it below.