Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis Trailer Released; Regalia Update Detailed

We'll soon know more on what happened at Altissia.

06.30.17 - 9:37 AM

Those who finishedwill be treated to a teaser trailer for the upcoming DLC. The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but it introduces the episode's tone, while a close look at the background confirms it is set in the city of Altissia during one of's main events. See it below.

The latest software update for Final Fantasy XV 1.12 was released on June 26th and the major feature coming with it is the ability to drive the Regalia off road. The Regalia's off road form is titled Type-D and it enables the car to drive in the vast fields of Eos. In addition, the update prepares the game for the recently released Episode: Prompto and makes related changes to the main game, adding the DLC episode's music to the Regalia's radio.

Patch 1.12 will require 8.65 GB to install on PS4, a hefty addition to an already massive game. See the Regalia Type-D in action below.

Players who've finished Final Fantasy XV can look forward to what's likely the most plot significant DLC episode. Be sure to check back with RPGFan for news on Final Fantasy XV updates!





