RPGFan Reader Survey 2017

Share your thoughts, and win a free latte!*

08.14.17 - 9:18 PM

* Just kidding, there's no free lattes here. We are offering a little bonus though, so read on.

About a week ago, I posted my first Letter from the Editor. Among other goings-on, I mentioned we were preparing this survey, and lest you figured it would be way off in the horizon, here we are! We have more things in the works at RPGFan than I can get into here: Some is filed under "eventually," but even more of it are things we are actively working on, and towards.

That said, we have a good idea of where we want to go with RPGFan in the future, but there's no RPGFan without our readers and listeners, so we want as many people as possible to take this survey. We respect you enough not to give you one of those survey pop-ups when you enter the site, so we're relying on you – yes, you – who is here reading this, to share your thoughts.

We can't offer you coffee, or anything espresso-based, really, and while I want our sincere and pre-emptive thanks to be enough, I know that taking surveys is still using your personal time. In the survey, we ask for your username on our forums, and every forum member who completes the survey will get a special forum rank and badge as thanks. It's not a lot, but it's an incentive we can make good on, whether it's going out to 10 or 300 of you.

That said – I pre-emptively thank you for reading and taking part in this survey, and all of us here are anxious to see the results.

The survey will run until the end of the day on September 3rd, 2017, and forum badges will be implemented within a few weeks of that date.