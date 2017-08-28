The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Review

Slaying monsters one beat at a time.

I'm one of those people who, when playing an RPG, will put on some music to make grinding for experience even easier. There's something about rhythm that makes the most mundane of tasks so much easier.

Last year, The Metronomicon brought RPGs and music together. They created a rhythm-based RPG that meant you'd not only be killing enemies to the beat of the music, but you'd also be attacking in time as well! Tomorrow, The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor releases, which is an updated console port with new features and songs. Check out my review below to see what I thought of this interesting take on the genre!



