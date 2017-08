Twitch Substitute Night: Danganronpa V3

A last minute change for the evening.

08.28.17 - 7:21 PM

Normally, Caitlin streams Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on Monday evenings, but she won't be available tonight for the stream. Luckily, Scott offered to fill in our coverage - as he often does - and will be streaming the new Danganronpa V3 demo this evening.

Tune in (is that still a viable term?) tonight at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern and hang out!