Batman: A Telltale Series Season 2, Episode 2 Launches Late September

This episode will bring a certain psychologist-turned-villain into the mix...

08.28.17 - 11:29 PM

Telltale Games has announced that the second episode ofwill launch on September 26th, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, the first two episodes of the second season will also be made available on iOS and Android devices.

The second episode, titled 'The Pact', is slated to introduce iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn into the melting pot of Telltale's Gotham streets, with the developer citing that the power dynamic between 'John Doe', Telltale's burgeoning Joker, and Harley would prove "especially intriguing" for players.

The developer promises that Batman: The Enemy Within will be accessible to newcomers and fans alike, with the choice to have decisions made in the first season of Batman: A Telltale Series carry over. Batman: The Enemy Within will also include a 'Crowd Play' feature, allowing both friends and family to influence the decisions that players will make within the second season, available to anyone with a mobile device and an internet connection.

If you're curious about what RPGFan thought of the first season of Batman: The Telltale Series, be sure to check out reviewer Krzysztof Chrzastowski's thoughts!

Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news on Batman: The Enemy Within!






